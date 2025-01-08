AD
Sabrina Carpenter says long road to first Grammy noms was filled with ‘small baby steps’

todayJanuary 8, 2025

Courtesy Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter has been releasing music since 2014 and her current, hit-packed album Short n’ Sweet is actually her sixth full-length release. Despite that, she’s up for best new artist at the Grammy Awards in February — but she doesn’t mind how long it’s taken to get the recognition.

Sabrina, who has six Grammy nods this year, tells People, “I’ve always been true to myself and believed in my work since I was young. I’ve realized that it’s always been about the small baby steps that you take over time to get you to this point.”

Of course, Sabrina says finally being nominated is “such an honor,” since it’s been a goal of hers since she was a child. And as she prepares to continue her Short n’ Sweet tour overseas in March, she tells People she still hasn’t processed everything that’s happened to her in the past year. 

“I don’t think I have fully reflected yet, as I’m also trying to be present in the moment,” she says. “But I’m just happy to see my songs connect with so many people from all walks of life. That’s why I love to write songs.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

