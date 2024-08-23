AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Sabrina Carpenter says making ‘Short n’ Sweet’ was “special, honest, up and down, stupid and fun”

todayAugust 23, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Island

Sabrina Carpenter‘s much-anticipated sixth album, Short n’ Sweet, has officially arrived, and the singer took to Instagram to talk about the emotional roller coaster ride it was to create it.

Posting a carousel of videos and photos from her time making the record, she wrote, “i feel extremely lucky that each time i write a new record i learn a little bit more about myself, and can create from that place.”

“the making of short n’ sweet was one of the most special, honest, up and down, stupid and fun experiences of my life,” Sabrina continued. “I thought if something was funny enough to make me laugh then maybe it belonged in a song. happy or sad!”

She went on to thank “my brilliant talented friends, writers, producers, mixers, engineers, and creative minds that helped me bring this world and these songs to life,” adding, “not a serious thought was thunk yet somehow they were.. lol i love you all and am so grateful.”

By the way, Sabrina didn’t name the album Short n’ Sweet because she’s, as she puts it, “vertically challenged.” Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, she explained that the title was more of a reflection of some of the relationships that inspired the songs.

“It was really like, I thought about some of these relationships and how some of them were the shortest I’ve ever had and they affected me the most,” she noted. “I think about the way that I respond to situations, and sometimes it is very nice and sometimes it’s not very nice.”

The video for Sabrina’s new single, “Taste,” co-starring Jenna Ortega, debuts at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 23. Her tour kicks off Sept. 23 in  Columbus, Ohio.
 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%