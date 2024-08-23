Sabrina Carpenter says making ‘Short n’ Sweet’ was “special, honest, up and down, stupid and fun”

Island

Sabrina Carpenter‘s much-anticipated sixth album, Short n’ Sweet, has officially arrived, and the singer took to Instagram to talk about the emotional roller coaster ride it was to create it.

Posting a carousel of videos and photos from her time making the record, she wrote, “i feel extremely lucky that each time i write a new record i learn a little bit more about myself, and can create from that place.”

“the making of short n’ sweet was one of the most special, honest, up and down, stupid and fun experiences of my life,” Sabrina continued. “I thought if something was funny enough to make me laugh then maybe it belonged in a song. happy or sad!”

She went on to thank “my brilliant talented friends, writers, producers, mixers, engineers, and creative minds that helped me bring this world and these songs to life,” adding, “not a serious thought was thunk yet somehow they were.. lol i love you all and am so grateful.”

By the way, Sabrina didn’t name the album Short n’ Sweet because she’s, as she puts it, “vertically challenged.” Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, she explained that the title was more of a reflection of some of the relationships that inspired the songs.

“It was really like, I thought about some of these relationships and how some of them were the shortest I’ve ever had and they affected me the most,” she noted. “I think about the way that I respond to situations, and sometimes it is very nice and sometimes it’s not very nice.”

The video for Sabrina’s new single, “Taste,” co-starring Jenna Ortega, debuts at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 23. Her tour kicks off Sept. 23 in Columbus, Ohio.

