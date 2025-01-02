Sabrina Carpenter talks new music and ‘limitless’ possibilities for Dunkin’ collabs

Courtesy Dunkin’

Dunkin’ just introduced an espresso drink collaboration with — who else? — Sabrina Carpenter, called Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso. But she says that may not be the end of her partnership with the doughnut and coffee chain.

“When they approached me about it, I kind of realized that my window is closing for my coffee collab, and I didn’t really do it,” she tells The Hollywood Reporter about why she agreed to the drink. Asked if she has any ideas for future drink collaborations, she teased, “Maybe. I mean, I think, they’re so open, and they’ve been so lovely and communicative in that way. So I think the options are kind of limitless there.”

In the same interview, Sabrina discusses the continued success of “Espresso.” “I remember deciding to put this song out in the beginning of summer and thinking espresso, coffee is kind of more of a fall beverage. I really didn’t know if it would connect,” she reveals.

“But the sentiment and the sound of the song and the confidence that it kind of just carries along with it was something that I really believed in … and that was kind of all that mattered to me in that moment, and something I try to remember over and over again.”

So, after her amazing 2024, what does Sabrina have planned next in terms of music? She tells the publication, “I’m always sort of thinking one year ahead consistently. So, I sort of started the thought process of what would happen after Short n’ Sweet as I was making it, and that’s all I’ll say for now.”