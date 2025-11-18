AD
Sabrina Carpenter’s philanthropy wins her an Anthem Award for social impact

todayNovember 18, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter performs at Madison Square Garden on October 26, 2025 in New York, New York. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG)

Sabrina Carpenter has received six Grammy nominations for her album Man’s Best Friend, but it turns out her non-musical activities also bring her awards love.

Sabrina’s been honored at the fifth annual Anthem Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences. The Anthem Awards, an offshoot of the Webby Awards, celebrate social impact. 

Sabrina got a Gold award by partnering with PLUS1, a nonprofit that helps artists support various causes, to launch the Sabrina Carpenter Fund. Through that fund, she then turned her Short n’ Sweet tour into a “vehicle for impact,” according to the Anthem Awards. She used one dollar from each ticket sold, plus money from her brand collaborations, to raise funds for LGBTQ+ rights, mental health and animal welfare.

In less than a year the Sabrina Carpenter Fund raised $1 million, making it PLUS1’s fastest-growing fund.

The Anthem Award winners are selected from over 2,000 submissions in 42 countries.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

