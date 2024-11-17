Sabrina X Christina part 2: Aguilera joins Carpenter for first LA Short N’ Sweet show

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG

Sabrina Carpenter knows how to end a tour with a bang.

The singer brought out pop icon Christina Aguilera for a surprise performance during the first Los Angeles show of the final U.S. leg of her Short N’ Sweet tour.

On Saturday, Carpenter shared the unforgettable moment on Instagram with a video captioned, “LA night 1 thank you @xtina for coming out last night, giving everyone (me included) the surprise of our lives, and for being one of the main reasons I love + wanted to make pop music, I adore you to no end!!!!!”

The duo performed Christina’s classic hit “Ain’t No Other Man” before transitioning into a rendition of “What a Girl Wants.” The latter performance was inspired by their recent collaboration for the 25th anniversary celebration of Christina’s debut album.

Christina posted her own carousel of photos, captioned, “A Short n’ Sweet Surprise.”

Sabrina surprised fans just last month by performing a mashup of her hit “Espresso” alongside Taylor Swift during Taylor’s Eras Tour stop in New Orleans.

Leading up to the Los Angeles shows, Sabrina teased fans with a still shot posted on Friday, writing, “Tomorrow we start our last 3 shows of the US leg in Los Angeles. I can’t wait to see you all there :’).”

She’ll play two more shows in LA before heading to Europe in Spring 2025.