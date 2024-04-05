Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher announce they’re divorcing after 13 years

Rick Rycroft-Pool/Getty Images

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher announced on their respective Instagram Stories on Friday that they’ve called it quits.

To a photo of both of them wearing tennis gear, their message read, “After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage.”

The pair were married in 2010 and have three children, whom they’ve kept out of the spotlight.

“We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change,” the message continued. “We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

This is the second time Borat star Baron Cohen has been in the headlines for less-than-positive news.

As reported, in her new book Rebel Rising, Rebel Wilson accused the writer and actor of misconduct on the set of the 2016 comedy The Brothers Grimsby, in which she played his girlfriend.

Baron Cohen has vehemently denied the allegations, calling them “demonstrably false.”