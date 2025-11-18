AD
Entertainment News

Sadie Sink, Noah Jupe to star in ‘Romeo and Juliet’ on the West End

todayNovember 18, 2025

Sadie Sink attends the ‘Stranger Things’ season 5 world premiere at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on Nov. 6, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Sadie Sink is heading to fair Verona to take on one of Shakespeare‘s classics.

The actress is set to star in an upcoming production of Romeo and Juliet on the West End. She makes her London stage debut alongside Noah Jupe. The pair will portray the titular star-crossed lovers in the new staging of the classic play.

Robert Icke is set to direct the Empire Street Productions adaptation, which will run at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

The production runs from March 16, 2026, through June 6, 2026. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. GMT Wednesday.

“In a minute there are many days,” an Instagram post announcing the production reads. “Two young people meet at a party. The rest is tragedy.”

Additional casting announcements for the production will be made at a later date.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

