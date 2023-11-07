AD
Entertainment News

SAG-AFTRA responds to studios’ “final offer”, and more

todayNovember 7, 2023

Deadline reports The Longest Yard is getting another remake at Paramount Pictures. The original 1974 film, starring Burt Reynolds as a former star quarterback serving time in prison, where he’s tasked with putting together a team of inmates to play the guards’ team, grossed over $43 million worldwide. A 2005 remake with Adam SandlerChris Rock and Reynolds, this time serving as coach, grossed over $190 million globally…

VH1 will air the Matthew Perry tribute special, Matthew Perry: Life and Legacy, on Tuesday, November 7, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The special will highlight Perry’s rise to fame through archival clips and exclusive interviews never shared before. The tribute will also include new interviews with Perry’s former co-stars and the friends who stood by his side in his final days. Perry was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on October 28 at the age of 54…

SAG-AFTRA formally responded to the AMPTP’s “Last, Best and Final” offer to end the actors’ strike, telling its members, “There are several essential items on which we still do not have an agreement, including AI. We will keep you informed as events unfold.” The now-resolved WGA strike and the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike have cost the California economy over $6.5 billion so far, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Additionally, the total shutdown of production has resulted in the loss of 45,000 entertainment industry jobs…

AD

