SAG Awards 2025: ‘Conclave,’ Timothée Chalamet, ‘Shōgun’ among winners

The 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards streamed live on Netflix on Sunday, February 23, in Los Angeles. Among the big winners were Timothée Chalamet and Demi Moore, who won outstanding performance by a male actor and a female actor in a leading role for, respectively, A Complete Unknown and The Substance. Conclave won outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.
On the TV side, Shōgun swept the dramatic categories, including outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, while Only Murders in the Building took the same award in the comedy category. Colin Farrell and Jessica Gunning won outstanding performance by a male actor and a female actor in a limited series for, respectively, The Penguin and Baby Reindeer.
Kristen Bell hosted the 31st annual awards ceremony, which saw Jane Fonda receive the SAG Life Achievement Award, the Guild’s highest honor, from Julia Louis-Dreyfus. In her acceptance speech, she commented on the current political environment, saying, “We mustn’t, for a moment, kid ourselves about what is happening. This is big time serious, folks. Let’s be brave. We must not isolate. We must stay in community. We must help the vulnerable. We must find ways to project an inspiriting vision of the future.”
Here are all the winners:
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role
Demi Moore, The Substance
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
Conclave
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
Shōgun
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture
The Fall Guy
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series
Shōgun
