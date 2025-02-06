AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Sam Hunt’s bringing ‘Liberty’ to life

todayFebruary 6, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of MCA Nashville

Sam Hunt is giving his latest song, “Liberty,” the video treatment. 

Sam hopped on social platform X to share that he’s releasing a music video for “Liberty” on Friday.

“I went on a couple December outings with Steven Worster. He put together some video for Liberty. It will be up Friday at 2pmCT,” Sam shared alongside a snippet of the forthcoming visualizer.

“Country House” is Sam’s current single and is approaching the top 30 of the country charts. You can find it on his latest EP, Locked Up, out now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%