Sam Hunt’s bringing ‘Liberty’ to life

Sam Hunt is giving his latest song, “Liberty,” the video treatment.

Sam hopped on social platform X to share that he’s releasing a music video for “Liberty” on Friday.

“I went on a couple December outings with Steven Worster. He put together some video for Liberty. It will be up Friday at 2pmCT,” Sam shared alongside a snippet of the forthcoming visualizer.

“Country House” is Sam’s current single and is approaching the top 30 of the country charts. You can find it on his latest EP, Locked Up, out now.