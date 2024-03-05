AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Sam Smith celebrates streaming milestone for breakthrough hit “Stay With Me”

todayMarch 5, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Capitol Records

Sam Smith is celebrating a milestone for their breakthrough hit.

“Stay With Me has reached 2 Billion streams. My heart is bursting with gratitude and happiness at this news,” the Oscar-winning singer wrote on social media. “I can’t thank everyone enough for the love and kindness you have showed this song.”

“A massive shout out to [my co-writers] @jimmynapes and Tourist,” they added. “Who would have thought a moment with friends in that studio in Old Street would turn into this. Life is a wild one.”

“Stay With Me,” released in 2014, was Sam’s most successful single to date, reaching #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and winning the Grammys for Record and Song of the Year. 

In 2015, a settlement was reached to add rockers Tom Petty and Jeff Lynne to the credits of the song, after Petty’s publisher noticed that the song’s melody was similar to Petty’s 1989 song “I Won’t Back Down.” Sam had actually never heard “I Won’t Back Down” prior to writing “Stay With Me” but acknowledged the similarities between the two tracks.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%