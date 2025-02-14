Sam Smith drops new Valentine’s Day single ‘Love Is a Stillness’

Collier Schorr

Happy Valentine’s Day! Here’s your present: Sam Smith has dropped a brand-new single, “Love Is a Stillness.”

The romantic piano ballad finds Sam singing, “Love is a stillness I never knew/ you are the ground when I’m not strong/ even the silence remembers you /you’re like the rock in a rolling song/ for all my mistakes, you’re there to share the weight/ When every morning breaks, it’s like spring has sprung.”

“This song is such a special song to me and because it’s Valentine’s Day I wanted to share this with you as a gift to say I love you,” Sam says in a statement.

The video for the song is a black-and-white clip shot in New York City, showing loving couples in a variety of situations. It ends with Sam in a recording studio, listening to a playback of the song.

The single artwork shows Sam’s two pet tortoises, who are named Fish and Chips.