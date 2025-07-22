Sam Smith to release new song ‘To Be Free’

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Sam Smith is returning on Thursday with new music.

Sam wrote on Instagram Tuesday, “To Be Free. Thursday, 5pm BST / 12pm ET. … It’s one vocal and guitar take from start to finish, made complete by the beautiful injection of the incredible choir we’ve been working with across this new project. To Be Free was written 5 years ago. It’s more than special to me.”

They included a photo of New York City’s Hudson River, noting that the Big Apple is “the city I now call home.”

Sam had previously shared a snippet of the song, as well as some of the lyrics: “Pray your heart be lighter/ Brave and free like mine/ Floating like a feather/ Hope waits down the line.”

This is Sam’s second single of 2025, following “Love is a Stillness,” which came out in February. Their most recent album, Gloria, came out in 2023.