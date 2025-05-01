AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

‘Same Moon’ bridges the distance for Mitchell Tenpenny + Meghan Patrick

todayMay 1, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Sony Music Nashville

For Mitchell Tenpenny, “Same Moon” is more than just his new single. It’s an autobiographical reflection on how he and his wife, Canadian country star Meghan Patrick, often feel.

“I had that title I wrote down because I was, like, out somewhere (on the) West Coast, and she was somewhere else,” he remembers. “And I was just, like, cliche joking. … ‘Just look up at the moon, baby, and it feels like we’re a little bit closer.'”

It didn’t take long before the joke started to seem like a pretty good song idea.

“I was like, that’s kind of a cool title,” Mitchell says. “I wrote down ‘Look Up at the Moon,’ and then I just kind of … (liked) the way the ‘Same Moon’ kind of flowed.”

Tenpenny confesses it took a couple tries before any of his co-writers saw the vision. Finally, though, Paul DiGiovanni, Derrick Southerland and Dallas Wilson came around.

“That day everyone was kind of on board,” Mitchell tells ABC Audio, “and I was like, ‘Man, I’m really feeling this. I’m missing her right now. I kind of want to write this song about the life me and my wife are living.’ And so it kind of just fell out because it’s where my head was.” ﻿(AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

These days, Mitchell’s particularly proud because Meghan just charted her first top-40 hit in the States with “Golden Child.”

“Same Moon” is from his third studio album, appropriately titled The 3rd

Mitchell’s currently on tour with Kane Brown, ahead of his run with Jordan Davis this fall.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%