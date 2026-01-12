Sammy Hagar announces new Best of All Worlds Tour dates

Sammy Hagar Best of All Worlds Tour admat (Courtesy of Live Nation)

Sammy Hagar has announced a new set of dates for his Best of All Worlds Tour.

The latest leg, featuring special guest Rick Springfield, will once again have him backed by Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, guitar great Joe Satriani and drummer Kenny Aronoff. The tour features a set filled with Van Halen classics, some of his solo tunes and tracks from his bands Chickenfoot and The Circle.

“We’re celebrating the legacy of the music and bringing it to a whole new generation of fans,” said Hagar.

The tour consists of eight shows, kicking off June 13 in St. Louis, Missouri, and wrapping June 27 in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Artist and Citi presales for tickets begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Sammy will next headline another set of Best of All Worlds Las Vegas residency dates, starting March 11 at Dolby Live at Park MGM. He’ll also launch a Best of All Worlds U.K. tour on July 4 in Manchester, marking his first performances in the U.K. since 1996. A complete list of dates can be found at RedRocker.com.