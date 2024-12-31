Sammy Hagar appears to respond to Alex Van Halen not acknowledging the Van Hagar years

Disney/Michael Le Brecht II

When Alex Van Halen released his memoir, Brothers, in October, the book failed to include anything about the Sammy Hagar years of Van Halen, with Alex only writing, “[W]e had a lot of other singers over the years.”

In fact, in an interview with Rolling Stone he insisted that when it comes to Van Halen, “the heart and the soul and the creativity and the magic was Dave, Ed, Mike and me,” referring to the band’s original members, him and brother Eddie Van Halen, frontman David Lee Roth and bassist Michael Anthony.

Well, Sammy appears to be clapping back at Alex’s disregard for his contribution to the band.

The rocker made his feelings known in the comments section of an Instagram post featuring a picture of him and Eddie, which he captioned “walking to the stage in the good old days. #1990s #vanhalen I needed to see this photo today to close out this year.”

The post spawned a few comments from fans, with one sharing, “No disrespect to Alex but it’s ok to like VH with Sammy, even if he doesn’t anymore,” while another countered with, “Most purists believe VH ended with DLR.”

The latter post prompted Hagar to argue why that’s not true, writing, “It could have my friend, but instead we went on to sell over 50 million records for (sic) No. 1 album(s) sold out every building and stadium in the world for a whole decade. That never happened again.”

He added, “Alex is not doing his brother’s musical legacy justice by not acknowledging all the No. 1 albums and some great music Eddie and I wrote together – not Alex – but Eddie and I wrote together. To not acknowledge 10 years of music is blasphemy to his brother’s musicianship, songwriting & legacy.”