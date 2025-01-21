Sammy Hagar clarifies his comments about not touring anymore

Disney/Michael Le Brecht II

Sammy Hagar is clarifying his comments about his future on the road.

Sammy is due to kick off a new residency in Las Vegas in April, and ahead of the shows he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, “I don’t think I want to go on tour anymore. I hate to say that, because I don’t want to piss my fans off.”

But in a video posted to social media, Sammy suggested in the caption that the comment was “taken out of context” and used as clickbait.

“The last couple of weeks, yeah, I’ve been getting all these messages from people, ‘Oh my God. You’re not gonna tour anymore,’” he shared. “I didn’t say I’m not gonna tour anymore.”

He said the comments were referring to the residency, noting he’s “hoping that that will be a lot easier” for him than the challenges of the road.

“I’ll be chomping at the bit when it comes showtime, because I will be well rested without all that travel,” he said. “I just think it’s gonna be great. And maybe I will able to squeeze fifty, a hundred more shows out of this voice, you know, and this body.”

“I’m a performer. I like to perform, and it takes it out of you,” he added. “So that’s all I’m saying, is hopefully the residency will be the answer to be able to continue on for many more years, because if not, touring is getting tough, and I will be doing less and less. And eventually, probably won’t be able to do it at all. I mean, it’s inevitable. I’m only human.”

The Best of All Worlds Tour – The Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM runs from April 30 to May 17.