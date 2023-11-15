Sammy Hagar invites David Lee Roth & Alex Van Halen to join him on tour

Scott Legato/Getty Images

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar says he’s open to performing with the band’s original lead singer, David Lee Roth.

Hagar just announced dates for The Best of All Worlds Tour, where he’ll joined by Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Joe Satriani. The plan is to perform songs from the Van Halen catalog, even ones Hagar didn’t sing. And it turns out he’s more than happy to have a little help with them.

While speaking to Howard Stern, Hagar offered an open invitation for both Roth and Van Halen drummer Alex Van Halen to join them.

“If Alex Van Halen wants to jump out, if David Lee Roth wants to come out and join us, come on motherf*****, you are welcome,” he said. “This is about Van Halen.”

As for whether he really thinks Alex would make an appearance, Hagar said, “I would hope so.” But he noted, “I reach out to Al about once a month for five years now, and he doesn’t get back to me.”

Hagar does plan to perform music from his entire career, including songs from his bands The Circle and Chickenfoot, but the focus will be on Van Halen, with promises to go deep into the band’s catalog.

“It’s time — nobody else is gonna do it,” he says. “This is really a celebration of all that, and we are the only ones who can do it.”

The Best of All Worlds Tour, featuring special guest Loverboy, kicks off July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 17, at 10 a.m. A complete list of dates can be found at redrocker.com.