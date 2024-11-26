Sammy Hagar is OK with aging: ‘(It’s) kind of cool being old’

Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Sammy Hagar turned 77 in October, and it sounds like he’s pretty OK with aging.

“I love 99% of it, I really do,” he tells People. “There’s something about being a little bit complacent in your old age saying, ‘Nah, I already did that.’”

According to Hagar, the older you are, the better decisions you make.

“In my 40s, I spun more wheels. I spent more energy on [things] that I didn’t do than I do now on things that I do, and it’s just such a waste,” he explains. “I wasted so much time and energy and money and things I could have done for other people. The older you get, I’m just more directed, so I don’t bite on things. I don’t waste people’s time.”

The rocker, who recently announced dates for The Best of Both Worlds Las Vegas residency, insists it’s “kind of cool being old.”

“I’m healthy. I’m still active,” he says. “I still walk on the beach. I still work out. I still sing. I still run around and dance. I still chase my wife around the bedroom.”

Hagar says he’s had thoughts on retirement for the past 10 years, but once he gets on a stage that all changes.

“I get insecure in between shows, in between tours, and I think, ‘Gee, do I still have it? Can I really still do all that?’” he says. “And I get out there, and it’s like it’s riding a bike or having sex.”

And speaking of getting on a stage, Sammy and Van Halen’s Michael Anthony performed during the halftime show of the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos game Nov. 24. The rocker has now shared pro-shot footage of the performance, featuring “I Can’t Drive 55” and Van Halen’s “Right Now.”