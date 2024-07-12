Sammy Hagar launches contest for autographed guitar ahead of tour kickoff

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Sammy Hagar kicks off his The Best of All Worlds tour on Saturday in West Palm Beach, Florida, and now the rocker is giving his fans a chance to own a guitar used during rehearsals for the trek.

Sammy just announced a new giveaway, with a grand prize of an electric guitar from bandmate Joe Satriani’s personal collection. The turquoise guitar, which was played by both Joe and Sammy during the band’s first tour rehearsals, is signed by all members of the band: Sammy, Joe, bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and keyboardist Rai Thistlethwayte.

To enter, fans simply have to follow Sammy or his Beach Bar Rum on Instagram, tag three concert buddies, and like and share the sweepstakes post. The contest runs from July 12 to July 19 at 12 p.m. PT, and a random winner will be selected and notified on July 20.

And speaking of Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum, that and his other alcohol options, including his canned cocktails, Red Rocker Lager and Santo Spirits tequila, will be available at concession stands at the first two stops on the tour, July 13 at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach and July 14 at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa.

A complete list of Sammy’s dates can be found at redrocker.com.