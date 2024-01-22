AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Sammy Hagar learns shocking truth about his last name on PBS’ ‘Finding Your Roots’

todayJanuary 22, 2024

Background
share close
AD
PBS

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar appears in a new episode of the PBS series Finding Your Roots, and in a preview of the episode Sammy discovers that Hagar really isn’t his last name. 

In the clip, the rocker is informed by host Henry Louis Gates Jr. that DNA testing shows he doesn’t match with any men with the last name Hagar.

“Get out of here. This is nutty as anything I’ve ever imagined,” he says in the clip, before being informed that his biological last name is actually Belcher and that he matches with 27 men with that surname. 

“What a trip,” he says.

Sammy’s episode of Finding Your Roots debuts Tuesday, January 23, at 8 p.m.

Sammy Belcher, we mean Hagar, is gearing up to hit the road this summer on his The Best of All Worlds Tour, where he’ll be joined by Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Joe Satriani. The tour kicks off July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at redrocker.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%