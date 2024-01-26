AD
Rev Rock Report

Sammy Hagar on learning his real last name: “This is no big deal”

todayJanuary 26, 2024

PBS

On a recent episode of Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr.Sammy Hagar learned that DNA testing proved his biological last name was actually Belcher and not Hagar, and he wants his fans to know that he’s not thrown by the revelation.

Hey, everybody. Red rocker Sammy Hagar here. Also known as Mr. Belcher lately. Don’t freak out about this. This is no big deal,” Hagar shares in a post on Instagram. “This is actually pretty cool, cause at least I know a little bit about my past.” 

He adds, “There’s nothing in a name. You know. You are who you are. And, maybe what you call yourself is even more important than what you’re really named.”

Noting that a lot of people, like Sting and Madonna, have chosen to change their names, he insists he’s “all cool” with the new discovery. 

“Anyways, real cool show. I was honored to be on there and I learned a lot of things I didn’t know,” he continues. “I didn’t know anything about my ancestry. So now I do.” He notes, “If there’s any Belchers out there that are really relatives. Well. Hey. Welcome. Hi. See you on tour.”

The tour Sammy mentions is his Best of All Worlds Tour, which kicks off July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at redrocker.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

