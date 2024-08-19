AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Sammy Hagar plans to make music with his The Best of All Worlds tour band

todayAugust 19, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Mindy Small/Getty Images

Sammy Hagar is currently out on his The Best of All Worlds Tour with Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, guitarist Joe Satriani, drummer Jason Bonham and keyboardist Rai Thistlethwayte, and now he says the group has plans beyond the tour.

When asked by The Bogus Otis Show podcast whether he intends to make new music with the all-star lineup of musicians, he responded, “Yes. I guarantee it.”

But it doesn’t sound like fans should expect that music anytime soon.

“I mean, it’s, like, I don’t know when and why, because records don’t sell,” he says. “I’ve made a couple of my best records of my life, my last two solo records, and I’m lucky to sell (50,000) or 60,000 records.”

He adds, “You go and make a record nowadays just to lose a couple hundred thousand bucks. It’s all good. But I need a tax write-off, so it really helps. ‘I made too many this year. Let’s go make a record.'”

Next up, Hagar’s The Best of All Worlds Tour hits Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on Monday. A complete list of dates can be found at redrocker.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%