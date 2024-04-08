AD
Sammy Hagar reflects on emotional Toby Keith tribute

todayApril 8, 2024

Brynn Osborn/CBS

Sammy Hagar took part in a tribute to the late Toby Keith at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 7, and took to social media after his performance to reflect on the experience.

“I was so worried that I wasn’t going to make it through the performance emotionally. It was hard for me working up to it,” Sammy writes on Instagram about his performance of “I Love This Bar.” “When I hit the stage with Toby’s wonderful band that I played with many times over the years, the audience, energy, enthusiasm, and love that filled that building (turned) every tear of sadness into joy.”

He adds, “It was a beautiful experience to say the least, so proud and honored to have been invited.”

Toby’s family was on hand for the tribute, which also included performances by Brooks & Dunn and Lainey Wilson. Sammy said he got to spend a few days with the family, sharing, “We all miss that bigger than life, wonderful man, Mr. Toby Keith. A.k.a. #BigDogDaddy.”

Toby Keith passed away in February after a two-year battle with stomach cancer.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

