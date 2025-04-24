AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Sammy Hagar says Eddie Van Halen wanted a Van Hagar reunion: ‘We’re gonna make some noise’

todayApril 24, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Michael Le Brecht II

Sammy Hagar is getting ready to release the new single “Encore, Thank You, Good Night” on Friday, and he tells the Los Angeles Times the track is simply “a thank-you to Eddie Van Halen.”

“I miss the guy so much. Thank God we connected towards the end, otherwise I’d be heartbroken. I am anyway,” Sammy shares.

Sammy says that when they did reconnect, Eddie sounded optimistic about future plans.

“Eddie said to me, ‘Don’t tell anyone about us talking because I don’t want to be answering questions about rumors of a reunion.’ But he said, ‘Next year, we’re gonna get together — we’re gonna make some noise. Let me beat this s***, and let’s do it,'” Sammy says, noting Eddie even kept his plans from his brother, Alex Van Halen.

“He goes, ‘Please don’t talk to anyone — not even Al.’ I’ve never said that to anyone, and I bet you Al is gonna have a f****** fit,” Sammy says. “But Eddie said, ‘Don’t even talk to Al about this.’ I said, ‘Ed, I don’t talk to Al.’

Sammy adds he misses having “hope” that one day he and Eddie would play together again, and misses the “creativity and the energy” he had with him.

“He brought something out of me that just ain’t the same without him,” he says. “At my age, you sit there and wonder: If Eddie was alive, could I reach that again? Now that dream is gone.”

Next up, Hagar will headline the Stagecoach Festival’s Palomino Stage on Sunday and then kick off his Las Vegas residency, The Best of All Worlds Tour Stays in Vegas – The Residency, on April 30 at Dolby Live at Park MGM. A complete list of dates can be found at RedRocker.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%