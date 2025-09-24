AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Sammy Hagar shares video of Van Halen’s 1995 performance during Denver blizzard

todaySeptember 24, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Sammy Hagar at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction/ Disney/Michael Le Brecht II

Sammy Hagar is looking back at a memorable Van Halen show from 30 years ago.

The band’s former frontman has shared video of the group performing the For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge track “Poundcake” at their Sept. 20, 1995, concert at Denver’s Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre. What made it particularly memorable was that Van Halen had to play during a blizzard, which dropped 8 inches of snow in the area.

“I’ll never forget looking out and it looked like we were playing for 18,000 snowmen,” Sammy writes in the description of the clip. “Eddie (Van Halen) ended up playing half the show with gloves with the fingertips cut out if you could imagine!”

He adds, “We had giant heaters on stage you name it we did the whole show the craziest thing ever.”

Van Halen’s Michael Anthony adds, “The place was packed and everybody looked like a Q-tip out there. It was no big deal for the audience.”

“Poundcake” is one of the many Van Halen songs Sammy performs on his upcoming live album Sammy Hagar & The Best of All Worlds Band – The Residency, dropping Oct. 10. It captures performances from his 2025 Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%