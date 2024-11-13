Sammy Hagar teasing new music & tour dates

AD
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Sammy Hagar is teasing fans with some big news. 

The rocker just shared videos on social media of him and Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony in the studio, adding the caption, “Big announcement coming up next week. The best of all worlds band We are up to something.”

The post included #newmusic, and in the clips you can hear what is likely a new song. In one, Anthony is playing bass, while you can hear Hagar singing “thank you” in the background. In a second clip, Anthony appears to be recording backing vocals.

And it may be more than just music. The post also included #moreshows, suggesting another leg of the tour is happening. Hagar tagged Anthony, Joe Satriani and drummer Kenny Arnoff, who filled in for Jason Bonham during part of the last trek, in the post.

Hagar recently told ABC Audio that he had planned to make new music with his The Best of All Worlds tour band and had even written a song with guitarist Satriani already. He also mentioned that he hoped to do another leg of the tour.

Hagar launched the Best of All Worlds tour back in July, with a set filled with Van Halen classics and solo tracks.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

