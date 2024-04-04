AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Sammy Hagar to appear on Sunday’s CMT Music Awards

todayApril 4, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Elyse Jankowski/Getty Images

Sammy Hagar is set to make an appearance at Sunday’s CMT Music Awards. 

The former Van Halen frontman will take part in a tribute to the late country star Toby Keith, which will also feature Lainey Wilson and Brooks & Dunn, backed by Keith’s longtime band. Lukas Nelson and former MLB pitcher Roger Clemens will also make special appearances to honor Keith.

“I’m honored to be part of this tribute to my dear friend Toby Keith,” Sammy wrote on Instagram. “I’m thinking ‘I Love This Bar’ would be the appropriate song choice,” a reference to Keith’s #1 hit.

Keith passed away February 5 following a two-year battle with stomach cancer. Sammy paid tribute to Toby on social media following his passing, writing, “I can’t find the words at this time. RIP, Toby.”

The 2024 CMT Music Awards air live from Austin, Texas, on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%