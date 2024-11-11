AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Sammy Hagar’s up for another Best of All Worlds Tour, wants to record with the band

todayNovember 11, 2024

Background
share close
AD
L-R: Sammy Hagar, Joe Satriani; photo credit: Mindy Small/Getty Images

Sammy Hagar spent his summer performing Van Halen songs on his The Best of All Worlds Tour with Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, guitarist Joe Satriani, drummer Jason Bonham and keyboardist Rai Thistlethwayte, and it sounds like it won’t be a one-time thing.

Hagar tells ABC Audio that he is definitely up for doing the tour again.

“Because if we don’t, then those songs, nobody’s going to play ‘em. There is no one else to play those songs,” he says. “And I’d hate to see that stuff just fade out.”

Sammy says the trek was “one of the most successful tours I’ve ever had,” noting, “obviously those people want to hear those songs. So if they want to hear those songs, it ain’t about money, it ain’t about success and fame and fortune, it’s about I got to serve it to ’em because I wrote ’em.”

In addition to another tour, Sammy says he envisions recording new music with the band, sharing, “That’s the way I would like to continue it instead of just going until we die, you know, until it’s phased out.” 

“Joe and I’ve already written a song,” he says. “It’s really, really good. And the idea is to channel the Van Halen way of writing. Let Joe write some crazy, whacked out guitar music, and I’ll just write lyrics and sing to it.”

If and when another Best of All Worlds Tour happens, Sammy says he plans to add some Van Halen songs they didn’t get to play last time around, including the 5150 ballad “Love Walks In.”

“We couldn’t get it done on this tour,” he says. “It just didn’t come together. So we’ll figure that one out.” 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%