Sammy Hagar’s up for another Best of All Worlds Tour, wants to record with the band

L-R: Sammy Hagar, Joe Satriani; photo credit: Mindy Small/Getty Images

Sammy Hagar spent his summer performing Van Halen songs on his The Best of All Worlds Tour with Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, guitarist Joe Satriani, drummer Jason Bonham and keyboardist Rai Thistlethwayte, and it sounds like it won’t be a one-time thing.

Hagar tells ABC Audio that he is definitely up for doing the tour again.

“Because if we don’t, then those songs, nobody’s going to play ‘em. There is no one else to play those songs,” he says. “And I’d hate to see that stuff just fade out.”

Sammy says the trek was “one of the most successful tours I’ve ever had,” noting, “obviously those people want to hear those songs. So if they want to hear those songs, it ain’t about money, it ain’t about success and fame and fortune, it’s about I got to serve it to ’em because I wrote ’em.”

In addition to another tour, Sammy says he envisions recording new music with the band, sharing, “That’s the way I would like to continue it instead of just going until we die, you know, until it’s phased out.”

“Joe and I’ve already written a song,” he says. “It’s really, really good. And the idea is to channel the Van Halen way of writing. Let Joe write some crazy, whacked out guitar music, and I’ll just write lyrics and sing to it.”

If and when another Best of All Worlds Tour happens, Sammy says he plans to add some Van Halen songs they didn’t get to play last time around, including the 5150 ballad “Love Walks In.”

“We couldn’t get it done on this tour,” he says. “It just didn’t come together. So we’ll figure that one out.”