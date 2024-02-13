AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Santana & Counting Crows team up for the Oneness Tour

todayFebruary 13, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy Live Nation

Carlos Santana is hitting the road this summer for a co-headlining tour with Counting Crows.

The two acts are coming together for what they are calling the Oneness Tour, a 29-city trek that kicks off June 14 in Hollywood, Florida.

The tour features stops in Tampa, Milwaukee, Dallas, Austin, Cincinnati, Inglewood and more, including a two-night stand at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, on July 29 and 30. The tour wraps September 2 in Phoenix.

A Citi ticket presale kicks off Wednesday, February 14, at 10 a.m. local time, with the general onsale beginning Friday, February 16, at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of dates can be found at santana.com and countingcrows.com.

Ahead of the tour, Santana will return to Las Vegas for his An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live residency at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Casino. His next show is happening May 10.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%