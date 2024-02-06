Santana extends Las Vegas residency

Photo by Denise Truscello

If you still haven’t caught Carlos Santana‘s Las Vegas residency, he’s giving you more time to do so.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just extended the dates for An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live, which will keep him at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino through November.

In total, Santana has added 16 new shows to the schedule, starting September 25 and running through November 10.

Citi and fan presales kick off Wednesday, February 7, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday, February 9, at 10 a.m.

The residency is now in its 12th year. Santana’s next set of shows are set to begin May 10. A complete list of shows can be found at santana.com.