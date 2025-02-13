Santana’s ‘Supernatural,’ Gloria Estefan’s ‘Conga’ among Grammy Hall of Fame inductees

Sony Music Entertainment

Hit songs and albums by Gloria Estefan, Santana and Luther Vandross are among the recordings that are being inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame this year.

Gloria and the Miami Sound Machine’s hit “Conga,” Santana’s Grammy-winning Supernatural album — the one that features “Smooth” — and Luther’s 1981 debut Never Too Much are some of the eight albums and five singles that will be honored at the Grammy Hall of Fame Gala on May 16 in Beverly Hills.

To be considered for the Grammy Hall of Fame, a recording must be at least 25 years old and “exhibit qualitative or historical significance.”

Other inductees include Cat Stevens‘ 1970 album Tea for the Tillerman, featuring “Wild World” and “Father and Son,” Eddie Floyd‘s soul classic “Knock on Wood” and Jay-Z’s 1996 album Reasonable Doubt.

In a statement, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. says, “Music has the unique power to shape culture and mark moments in time. Each inducted recording reflects that spirit, and we’re excited to celebrate these impactful works, ensuring their legacies continue to inspire generations to come.”