Sara Bareilles, John Legend get good news about new musicals

Sara Bareilles attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards Red Carpet at Radio City Music Hall on June 8, 2025 in New York City. (Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Piano-playing pop stars Sara Bareilles and John Legend both have good news about musicals they’re involved in composing.

John has written the music and lyrics for Imitation of Life, a new musical based on the 1933 novel of the same name and its two film adaptations, which came out in 1934 and 1959. It tells the story of two single mothers, one Black and one white, and their daughters, who build a life together while facing divisions of class and race. It was announced on Thursday that the musical will begin performances this fall at the New York City performance space The Shed.

Meanwhile, Sara’s next musical, The Interestings, will premiere next year on the West Coast, Playbill reports. Sara, who wrote the music for the long-running musical Waitress, has penned the score for the show, which is based on Meg Wolitzer’s 2013 bestselling novel. It starts previews Jan. 31, 2027, at Berkley Rep in Berkley, California, with an opening night set for Feb. 17, 2027.

If you think Emmy, Oscar and Grammy winner John might be trying for an EGOT by writing a musical, think again: he already is an EGOT winner. He got his Tony Award as a co-producer for the revival of Jitney in 2017.