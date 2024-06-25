Sara Bareilles sets two orchestral D.C. shows to be filmed by PBS

Rob Kim/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Sara Bareilles is set to perform at the Hollywood Bowl with the venue’s orchestra on Aug. 17, and she’s just announced that she plans to do two similar shows on the other side of the country, as well.

She wrote on Instagram, “In light of the overwhelming response to my first orchestral show at the Hollywood Bowl in August…(eeek!) I wanted to continue the love fest and bring the show to the east coast!”

“I am THRILLED to announce that I’ll be playing TWO special shows at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. on September 24 + 25, with none other than the National Symphony Orchestra!” she adds.

Sara also reveals in an email to fans, “And to really push the ‘pinch me’ button, the shows are going to be filmed by PBS for their NEXT at the Kennedy Center series – so these shows will last forever.”

Sara notes that the Kennedy Center “has already been home to some of the most memorable nights in my career,” and specifically mentions a 2015 Kennedy Center Honors event she participated in. That night the late Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, brought the crowd to its feet while singing “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.”

Presale tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET; you can sign up at the link in Sara’s bio for access.