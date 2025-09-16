Sarah McLachlan releases ‘Yellowstone’-inspired ‘cowboy love song’

Sarah McLachlan, ‘Better Broken’ (Kharen Hill)

Sarah McLachlan has shared another song from her upcoming album, Better Broken, and this one has the Canadian star showing off her country music side.

The song, “Remind Me,” features guest vocals by Katie Gavin of the band MUNA. Sarah says in a statement that she wrote the song during the COVID-19 lockdown on acoustic guitar. “I went down the Yellowstone rabbit hole on TV and kind of fell in love with the whole cowboy country music thing and thought, ‘I want to write a love song. I want to write a cowboy love song,'” she explains.

“That’s kind of what it was called for a while,” she adds. “It was also an anniversary present for my partner — so that was sort of the impetus to write it. I just wanted it to be simple and pure and beautiful, maybe a little bit sappy. And I love that we got Katie Gavin to sing on it in the studio.”

“Remind Me” is the third song Sarah has shared from Better Broken, her first new album in nine years, following the hit title track and “Gravity.” The album arrives on Friday.

Meanwhile, on Sunday Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery, a documentary about the groundbreaking all-female festival that Sarah co-founded in the ’90s, premieres on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. In addition to Sarah, it includes interviews with Lilith Fair participants like Sheryl Crow, Jewel, Paula Cole, Natalie Merchant, Emmylou Harris, Indigo Girls and more.

