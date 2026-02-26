AD
Entertainment News

Sarah Michelle Gellar shares tribute to Michelle Trachtenberg on anniversary of her death

todayFebruary 26, 2026

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Michelle Trachtenberg arrive at the ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ reunion, part of the 25th annual William S. Paley Television Festival held at the Arclight Cinemas on March 20, 2008, in Hollywood, California. (Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage via Getty Images)

Sarah Michelle Gellar is paying tribute to Michelle Trachtenberg one year after her death.

The actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share a carousel of photos with Trachtenberg, as well as a lengthy caption paying tribute to her Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-star.

“I’m not sure how it’s been a year. I’m one of the lucky ones who has over 30 years of memories with you. From our first day on set together, to less than a year later, when you were already taller than me,” Gellar wrote.

The actress continued, saying she first worked with Trachtenberg on All My Children and watched her “become a star” in the film Harriet the Spy.

“You were great to my kids. Countless kids bdays you attended even though I’m sure you had somewhere cooler to be,” Gellar wrote. “But most of all, when I think of you, that smile that took up your entire face and brought so much joy to others is what comes to mind.”

Gellar ended her tribute by saying she will never forget Trachtenberg.

“You may not have been with us long enough, but we will make sure everyone remembers,” Gellar wrote.

Trachtenberg was found dead in her New York City apartment on Feb. 26, 2025. She died a natural death at age 39 from complications of diabetes, according to the New York City medical examiner’s office.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

