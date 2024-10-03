AD
    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Sarah Paulson teases returns to ‘The Bear,’ ‘American Horror Story’

todayOctober 3, 2024

ABC News

Sarah Paulson is hinting at her potential returns to The Bear and American Horror Story.

The three-time Emmy-winning actress stopped by Good Morning America on Thursday. While discussing the psychological horror-thriller film Hold Your Breath, now streaming on Hulu, she also got TV fans’ hearts racing with some cryptic teases.

When asked about a potential return to The Bear after playing cousin Michelle in the season 2 episode “Fishes,” Paulson played coy.

“No one’s told me I can’t say, so I’ll let that sort of communicate whether or not I’m going to be back,” she said. “I might be back. They didn’t say I couldn’t say, so maybe.”

Paulson’s The Bear co-star Ebon Moss-Bachrach also stars with her in Hold Your Breath, and she said she was “grateful to see a familiar face” when making her guest appearance on the culinary series after they’d done “this freaky movie together.”

Paulson was also asked about potentially reuniting with Ryan Murphy, who co-created the show that catapulted her to new levels of stardom: American Horror Story.

“I think there is a big chance that I will return to American Horror Story. I’ve got everything crossed,” she said. “I would like to do it more than anything. It’s my home. It’s where I started.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

