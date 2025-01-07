‘Saturday Night Live’ 50th anniversary docuseries features episode about Blue Öyster Cult ‘More Cowbell’ sketch

courtesy of Peacock

A new docuseries celebrating the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live debuts in January and will feature an episode about the infamous “More Cowbell” sketch, which aired in 2000 and centered around the recording of Blue Öyster Cult’s classic tune “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper.”

According to a press release, the docuseries’ third episode, aptly titled More Cowbell, will feature Blue Öyster Cult’s Eric Bloom, Buck Dharma and Albert Bouchard, the latter of whom actually plays the cowbell in the song. Music producer Bruce Dickinson, who is portrayed by Christopher Walken in the sketch, is also set to appear.

Also featured in the episode is Will Ferrell, Jimmy Fallon, Chris Kattan and Chris Parnell, who were all in the cowbell sketch, as well as Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme.

If you’re surprised that there’s a whole episode about that one sketch, you’re not the only one. In the trailer for the documentary, Fallon is heard saying, “This is beyond my wildest dreams that you’re making a documentary about the cowbell sketch.”

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night debuts Jan. 16 exclusively on Peacock.