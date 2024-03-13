AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Saturday Night Live’ announces Kristen Wiig, Ryan Gosling will be hosting in April

todayMarch 13, 2024

Background
share close
AD
NBCUniversal

On its social media, Saturday Night Live announced that Kristen Wiig will host the first show of April, on April 6, and Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling will take the SNL stage on April 13.

Raye will be the former SNL cast member’s musical guest; country superstar Chris Stapleton will perform on Ryan’s third stint as host.

Saturday Night Live returns March 30 with stand-up comedian and Poor Things co-star Ramy Youssef hosting for the first time. Travis Scott will return to Studio 8H for a second time as musical guest.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%