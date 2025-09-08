AD
‘Saturday Night Live’ season 51 cast finalized: Report

todaySeptember 8, 2025

Colin Jost and Michael Che on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ (Will Heath/NBC)

It seems the Saturday Night Live cast shake-ups are over.

The upcoming 51st season of the late-night comedy sketch series has finished announcing its new arrivals and departures, Variety reports.

Bowen YangEgo NwodimChloe Fineman and Kenan Thompson are all set to return for the new season of the show, with Thompson back for a record-breaking 23rd season on the program.

Additionally, Weekend Update hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che are returning for season 51. They will host the beloved sketch for their 12th season together.

Also returning for season 51 are Mikey DaySarah ShermanMarcello HernándezAndrew Dismukes and James Austin JohnsonAshley Padilla and Jane Wickline, who joined the cast during season 50, are also coming back to the show for another season.

As previously reported, new faces joining the cast are Tommy BrennanJeremy CulhaneKam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska. Please Don’t Destroy member Ben Marshall has also joined the show’s cast. The sketch comedy trio will be split up with Martin Herlihy on the SNL writing staff and John Higgins departing the show.

Additionally, Heidi GardnerDevon WalkerMichael Longfellow and Emil Wakim have all departed the cast ahead of the new season.

Season 51 of SNL premieres Oct. 4 on NBC.

