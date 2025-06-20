SCAC Announces Spring Academic Honor Roll Recipients

AD

The Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) announced its Student-Athlete Academic Honor Roll today for the 2025 spring term and 997 student-athletes made the list – the most in a single semester since the league split its spring honor roll to separately recognize winter student-athlete honorees from spring sport student-athlete honorees in 2011-12.

For the 2024-25 academic year, across the league’s 18 sponsored sports, a total of 2,213 student-athletes earned all-Academic honors, the most in a single academic year in league history. The previous high had been 1,914 honorees across the 2010-11 academic year.

Since its inception in the fall of 1997, over 37,600 male and female student-athletes have been recognized for their contributions in the classroom.

Among institutions with spring sports student-athletes receiving recognition in 2025, Trinity University led the way with 164 honorees – the highest total from one institution in a single semester in league history. Trinity was followed by Southwestern University with 112, Schreiner University with 88, Colorado College with 87, Texas Lutheran University with 81 and Concordia University (Texas) with 80.

To qualify, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade-point average of 3.25 for the term and be a regular member of a varsity athletic team in a sport sponsored by the conference.