Entertainment News

Scarlett Johansson asked to be removed as an executive producer on Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts*’

todayJune 11, 2025

Jay Maidment

Scarlett Johansson wants it known she had no involvement with the latest Marvel movie.

During a conversation with her Black Widow co-star David Harbour for Interview magazine, Johansson was congratulated for being an executive producer on the film Thunderbolts*. Harbour told her it made sense because her character, Natasha Romanoff, was “all over this movie” in spirit.

“I asked to have my credit removed because I wasn’t involved,” Johansson said.

“You hated the movie that much?” Harbour responded, with a laugh, before Johansson said: “No, you’re just wanting that to be the case.”

Natasha Romanoff died in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, though Johansson last appeared as the character in Black Widow, which debuted in 2021.

“I think you’d be proud of us,” Harbour said of Thunderbolts*, to which Johansson said, “I am proud of you.”

Johansson also talked about the long-term time commitment that comes with being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Some of the films that I did for Marvel engaged my character more than others. Like in [Captain America: The] Winter Soldier with Chris [Evans], we were really dynamic,” Johansson said. “In some of the other films, the cast was so enormous and there was so much plot to serve that you start to feel like you’re a device to move it along.”

She went on to say that a five-month time commitment is significant.

“It’s like, ‘Okay. I can’t paint my nails, I can’t get a haircut,'” Johansson said. “These sound like silly problems, but your identity is wrapped up in this job for a long time, and if you’re not doing engaging work as an actor, you feel a little cagey sometimes.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

