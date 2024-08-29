Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali star in ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’

Johansson and Jonathan Bailey – Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures has just dropped a tease of the seventh Jurassic film, the first to star Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali.

Jurassic World: Rebirth was directed by Star Wars: Rogue One‘s Gareth Edwards and takes place five years after the last franchise entry, 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion. That film concluded a spin-off trilogy that made more than $3 billion.

David Koepp, who wrote the 1993 original Jurassic Park, is back behind the keyboard.

Universal Pictures teases, “Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived.”

However, “The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.”

Marvel movie vet Johansson plays “covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure [the] genetic material,” while Ali plays her trusted team leader, Duncan Kincaid.

The studio adds, “When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.”

Also starring is Bridgerton‘s Jonathan Bailey as paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis; Homeland vet Rupert Friend plays “Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs”; and The Lincoln Lawyer‘s Manuel Garcia-Rulfo plays Reuben Delgado, the father of the shipwrecked civilian family.

The cast also includes Ed Skrein and David Iacono.

Jurassic World: Rebirth stomps into theaters next summer.