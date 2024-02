AD

Posted: Feb 17, 2024

Story courtesy of the SCAC

KERRVILLE, TX: Max Schechter and Jonathan Barragan of Schreiner Men’s Tennis, have been named the SCAC Men’s Doubles Team of the Week for matches played from Monday, February 5 through Sunday, February 11.

Schechter, a senior from San Antonio, Texas, and Barragan, a senior from La Porte, Texas, picked up a point at No. 2 doubles for the Mountainners, defeating LeTourneau’s duo of Alex Barrero and Brayden Money, 8-3, on Friday.

To view the full SCAC article (Click Here)