AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Schools close in Louisiana as severe weather, tornadoes threaten South

todayApril 10, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Getty Images – STOCK

(NEW YORK) — A large storm system is bringing a threat of strong tornadoes, damaging winds and hail to the South on Wednesday, with the severe weather forecast to stretch from Louisiana to Mississippi to Alabama to Florida.

New Orleans is under a flash flood warning.

More than 180,000 customers are without power in Louisiana Wednesday morning and many schools across the state are closed.

A tornado watch has been issued in Louisiana and Mississippi, including the cities of New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Jackson. “Intense tornadoes” are possible and wind gusts up to 80 mph are likely, the National Weather Service said.

The dangerous storms will stretch across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama through Wednesday evening.

​The storm already dumped up to 15 inches of rain in east Texas overnight, with the flash flooding submerging cars and buildings underwater.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%