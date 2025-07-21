Schreiner Adds An Experienced Coach On The Defensive Line

AD

Schreiner University Football Hires Chris Biggurs as Defensive Line Coach and Strength & Conditioning Coordinator

KERRVILLE, TEXAS — Schreiner University Football is proud to announce the hiring of Christopher Biggurs as the program’s new Defensive Line Coach and Strength & Conditioning Coordinator. Biggurs brings an elite combination of collegiate playing experience, professional football background, and a strong foundation in strength and conditioning from some of the top programs in the country.

A former defensive lineman at Southern Methodist University (SMU) and later a professional with the Iowa Barnstormers and Green Bay Blizzard, Biggurs has spent the past several years sharpening his coaching expertise at programs including TCU, Baylor, and North Texas. Most recently, he served as the defensive line coach at Bishop Lynch High School in Dallas while also completing a strength & conditioning internship with TCU Football, working closely with both the offensive and defensive lines.

Biggurs’ coaching journey has taken him through multiple stops across the collegiate landscape, including quality control and pass rush specialist roles at UNT, strength internships at SMU and Baylor, and years of hands-on development with high school and college student-athletes. His diverse experience allows him to bridge the gap between on-field performance and off-field development—making him an ideal fit for Schreiner’s unique needs as it launches its NCAA Division III football program.