Schreiner Adds Offensive Line Expertise

Schreiner University Football Announces Hiring of Cody Zwernemann as Offensive Line Coach

KERRVILLE, TEXAS — Schreiner University Football is proud to announce the addition of Cody Zwernemann as its new Offensive Line Coach. Zwernemann brings a wealth of experience and a passion for player development as the Mountaineers continue building their NCAA Division III football program from the ground up.

Zwernemann joins Schreiner after serving as the offensive line coach at Cypress Woods High School (TX), where he led a dominant offensive front that produced the best start in school history, led the district in total offense and passing, and surrendered only six sacks across 11 games. Prior to that, Zwernemann coached the offensive line at Giddings High School, consistently fielding top-tier units that excelled in pass protection and the run game.

His collegiate coaching experience includes impactful stints at Houston Christian University, where he was part of the nation’s top-ranked passing offense in 2020, and at Southwestern University, contributing to a nationally ranked rushing attack. Zwernemann also served at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and Sam Houston State University, both championship-caliber programs that sharpened his expertise in game planning, recruiting, and player development.

Zwernemann, a graduate of Sam Houston State University, is known for his technical knowledge, work ethic, and ability to foster culture and cohesion within his offensive line unit.

“I’m incredibly excited,” Zwernemann said. “This coaching opportunity to join Schreiner University offers me the chance to build something special from the ground up, where we collaborate across campus to help our athletes reach their fullest potential. Bringing football back to a community rich in history—and doing so with a coaching staff that boasts a legacy of consistent winning—is a dream come true.”

Schreiner Head Coach Keith Allen emphasized the strong fit Zwernemann represents for the program.

“We were very specific in what we were looking for in an Offensive Line Coach—someone who is technically sound, has a passion for helping others, high energy, relates well with student-athletes, and is always looking for ways to get better. Cody marks all the boxes. We are excited to welcome Cody, his lovely bride Kim, and their children, Collins and Lawson, to Kerrville and the Mountaineer Family.”

Zwernemann’s hire represents another key step in Schreiner Football’s commitment to building a program defined by toughness, discipline, and community pride.