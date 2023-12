AD

Posted: Dec 07, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: Schreiner University Athletics has wrapped up the fall 2023 semester with an overall GPA of 3.21.

Other fall 2023 academic accomplishments include 15 out of 17 athletics programs having a team GPA of above a 3.0, 99 student-athletes being named to the Dean’s List, and 77 student-athletes being named to the President’s List.