Schreiner Athletics Lands 52 on SCAC Fall Academic Honor Roll

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: In an announcement made by the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference on Tuesday, January 30th, Schreiner University Athletics received 52 student-athletes named to the SCAC Fall 2023 Student-Athlete Academic Honor Roll.

To qualify, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade-point average of 3.25 for the term and be a regular member of a varsity athletic team in a sport sponsored by the conference.

SCHREINER UNIVERSITY (52)

Patrick Boyoma Men’s Cross Country

Sean Dansby Men’s Cross Country

Nathan Guzman Men’s Cross Country

Matthew Kennedy Men’s Cross Country

Alies Krepelka Men’s Cross Country

Reuben Medrano Men’s Cross Country

Jacob Plummer Men’s Cross Country

Madicella Stockton Women’s Cross Country

Daniel Adepoju Men’s Soccer

Cameron Armer Men’s Soccer

Noah Boggus Men’s Soccer

Titus Coleman Men’s Soccer

Owen Comstock Men’s Soccer

Manuel Coya Men’s Soccer

Jacob Gamboa Men’s Soccer

Zaaron Gonzalez Men’s Soccer

Kelin Longbottom Men’s Soccer

Edwin Quijada Men’s Soccer

Kameryn Roehrig Men’s Soccer

Michael Sakalas Men’s Soccer

Matthew Shaw Men’s Soccer

Kendric Steward Men’s Soccer

Austin Westfahl Men’s Soccer

Julia Bray Women’s Soccer

Matiana Cancino Women’s Soccer

Kailey Ellsworth Women’s Soccer

Elena Foulks Women’s Soccer

Kassandra Gomez Women’s Soccer

Alexia Lara Women’s Soccer

Chloe Mills Women’s Soccer

Audrew Rivera Women’s Soccer

Abigail Rocha Women’s Soccer

Alexandra Schott Women’s Soccer

Abigail Scott Women’s Soccer

Natalee Tálley Women’s Soccer

Cathryn Tavares Women’s Soccer

Autumn Zay Women’s Soccer

Jordyn Braxton Volleyball

Taylor Braxton Volleyball

Brooke Byer Volleyball

Avery Crider Volleyball

Harlie Gallaspy Volleyball

Jesse Garner Volleyball

Giana Hilliard Volleyball

Isabel Holguin Volleyball

Ryleigh Jones Volleyball

Abbey Meaux Volleyball

Xera Monterosa Volleyball

Mia Moreno Volleyball

Haley Rodriguez Volleyball

Jacqulyn Sotello Volleyball

Mackenzie Strban Volleyball

To view the full SCAC announcement (Click Here)