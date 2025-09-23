Schreiner Celebrates Athletes At End Of The Year Banquet

AD

We Celebrated our 2024-2025 student athletes this passed Saturday May 3rd.

Congratulations to the inaugural class of the National College Athlete Honor Society Chi Alpha Sigma.

Our two winners for SAAC Student Athlete of the Year: Gianna Hilliard and Daniel Adepoju

With a repeat of Male and Female athlete of the Year: Kamden Ross and Odelia Lopez

We Would Like to congragulate our new Hall Of Honor members Bee Wood and Blue Hyatt

Thank you to our athletes for a great year. Good luck seniors on future endeavors and underclassmen, see you soon.

Pictured Bill Raleigh, Blue Hyatt, President McCormick

2025 SAAC award Winners Gianna Hilliard and Daniel Adepoju